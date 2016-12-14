PT’s Entertainment Group converts Beano’s Casino pub to PT’s Gold

PT’s Entertainment Group has converted the Beano’s Casino pub on West Lake Mead Boulevard near U.S. Highway 95 to a PT’s Gold, the company’s 53rd Nevada tavern, company officials announced Tuesday.

It’s the fifth new tavern parent company Golden Entertainment has opened in Southern Nevada this year.

The company did not disclose how much it invested in the conversion.

The 6,000-square-foot building has 29 games, including 11 traditional casino video reel slot machines from IGT, Aristocrat Technologies and Konami Gaming. The property has more than double the typical number of slot machines allowed under restricted licenses because it originally opened under grandfathered zoning laws.

Beano’s had been closed for six months and the conversion to the PT Gold brand was one of the most extensive renovations Golden Entertainment has undertaken this year. The reconfigured patio area can now be used year-round.

An elevated booth dining area has custom upholstered seating and a capacity of 45 guests. A table-top seating area can accommodate 18 and designers created a separate 40-seat dining area that can be closed for private functions.

