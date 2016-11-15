PT’s Group selects Brent Edlund as director of tavern operations

A former Station Casinos and Silverton food and beverage executive has been named the new director of tavern operations for PT’s Entertainment Group.

Brent Edlund, 54, who also worked with celebrity chef Bradley Ogden, will oversee operations for the company’s 52 PT’s, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar locations in the state, including 50 in Southern Nevada.

Edlund has more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries and joined Golden Entertainment, PT’s parent company, in May as assistant director of tavern operations.

He held executive positions at Sunset Station and Green Valley Ranch Resort, where he worked with nightclub developer Rande Gerber to create Whiskey Bar and Whiskey Beach. Edlund has also worked with Sugar Factory and several other Strip and off-Strip resorts.

Edlund is part of the team developing a new PT’s Gold scheduled to open later this year at the former Beano’s location on Lake Mead Boulevard near U.S. Highway 95. The tavern will be the fifth new location opened in 2016 by PT’s and the facility is licensed for up to 35 video gaming devices.

