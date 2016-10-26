PT’s taverns introduce Starbar video games for gambling

Tavern patrons at PT’s Entertainment Group locations can now play their favorite casino table games without leaving the bar stool.

The tavern division of Golden Entertainment currently operates the eight taverns equipped with the new StarBar machines and has plans to expand the technology to more locations.

The StarBar machines feature variations of video poker, blackjack, baccarat, and keno among other games. The games were developed through an arrangement with gaming equipment developer Interblock USA.

The video gaming devices were recently approved by the Nevada Gaming Control Board and Nevada Gaming Commission following a test period at PTEG taverns.

“We learned during the field trial that PTEG guests have a real demand for a table game experience in our tavern locations,” Jay Fennel, vice president of gaming development for Golden Entertainment, said in a statement.

Golden Entertainment is the largest traditional tavern gaming operator in Nevada.

