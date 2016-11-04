Red Rock Resorts announces quarterly dividend; shares rise

Red Rock Resorts, owner and parent company of Station Casinos, on Friday announced a payment of a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share.

The dividend will be payable on Nov. 30 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 15.

This is the second quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share paid by company, delivering on a promise it made to investors to pay such quarterly cash distributions in the runup to its IPO in April.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts were up 59 cents, or 2.77 percent, at $21.92 in Friday morning trade.