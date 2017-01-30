Sparks police searching for suspect who robbed sports book

SPARKS — Police in Sparks say they’re searching for a suspect who robbed a Rail City sports book and pushed an employee to the ground.

Police responded to the Rail City Casino around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned the suspect jumped over the counter at the sports book, pushed the employee to the ground, grabbed an undisclosed amount of money and fled the casino on foot.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The employee was not seriously injured during the incident.