Station Casinos to debut free online social gaming app

StationPlay, a free online social gaming application that will enable players to earn points through Station Casinos’ loyalty card, will debut in the second quarter of the year, the company announced Tuesday.

Developed in a partnership with London-based GameAccount Network, a developer and supplier of social gaming software, StationPlay will offer hundreds of casino games, including slot, video poker, bingo and poker products, along with tournament games in desktop and mobile formats.

Members of Station’s Boarding Pass My Rewards loyalty card program will be able to tie their accounts to StationPlay and redeem earned points for gaming or nongaming amenities at the company’s 20 Southern Nevada properties.

Station, whose parent company Red Rock Resorts will report its fourth-quarter earnings later Tuesday, did not disclose the terms of its deal with GAN.

