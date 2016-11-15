Station Casinos opens $175M expansion of Graton Resort in California

Station Casinos has opened a $175 million expansion of the Graton Resort & Casino it manages for the the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria in Rohnert Park, California.

The 343,000-square-foot expansion, which has been underway since September 2015, includes a six-story, 200-room hotel, two new bars and lounges, a fitness center, a 10,000-square-foot spa and salon, a new Asian restaurant and 20,000 square feet of convention and meeting space around an outdoor resort-style pool area.

The expansion adjoins a casino with 3,000 slot and video poker machines, 130 table games, live poker and restaurants that include Tony’s of North Beach, 630 Park Steakhouse, Daily Grill and casual dining inside the 500-seat Marketplace. The restaurant added in the expansion is the Boathouse Asian Eatery, which offers Japanese and East Asian cuisine.

The resort is about 50 miles north of the San Francisco Bay area on U.S. Highway 101 in Sonoma County.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled Tuesday.

Station Casinos has managed Graton for the tribe since April 2003. The company typically signs seven-year renewable management contracts.

The company does not disclose terms of the revenue it receives from the tribe, but parent company Red Rock Resorts, in its third-quarter earnings report issued earlier this month, showed the company generated $27.7 million for the quarter on contracts on Graton and the tribal Gun Lake Casino in western Michigan.

The new hotel has a contemporary design and the hotel lobby has a water feature and floor-to-ceiling windows providing views of the pool area.

The hotel includes rooms and suites ranging from 500 to 2,600 square feet with concierge service, a business center, room service, a 2,000-square-foot gym and complimentary valet parking.

The landscaped outdoor area includes a 7,000-square-foot pool with dozens of chaises, lounge chairs and private cabanas. The area connects to the meeting, event and convention space, which can accommodate up to 1,600 people.

Within the 10,000-square-foot spa and salon are seven treatment rooms, including couples’ suites and private salon suites, a dry sauna, steam room, hydro pool and relaxation room, as well as an ice bar equipped with an aromatherapy rain-head shower and crushed ice that rains from the ceiling.

The salon offers hair, make-up styling and manicure and pedicure stations, as well as a variety of specialty massages, body scrubs and wraps, treatments and facials.

