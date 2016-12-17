Top executive at SLS Las Vegas leaving his post

Scott Kreeger, who stepped in as president and chief operating officer of the SLS Las Vegas just over two years ago, is leaving the 1,616-room resort to accept a senior position at an undisclosed gaming company.

The executive managing director of San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Partners, the investment group that controls the property, said it would move quickly to appoint a new leader.

Kreeger will leave the company Dec. 31.

In his time at SLS, Kreeger led a transformation of the property, launching a new casino loyalty program, The Code, developing and opening a live entertainment venue called The Foundry and negotiating to bring the W Hotels brand to the property on Dec. 1.

He could not be immediately reached to discuss his new position.

Kreeger took over at SLS for Scott Oseland in October 2014, coming from Revel, an Atlantic City hotel-casino that closed on the Labor Day weekend of 2014 in the midst of a court-mandated bankruptcy auction. Kreeger had been named chief operating officer at Revel after the bankruptcy filing.

Prior to going to Atlantic City, Kreeger spent most of his gaming career in Las Vegas at MGM Mirage — now MGM Resorts International — and at Station Casinos.

He was the first general manager at Station’s Red Rock Resort, overseeing the opening of the property in 2006.

“It has been an honor to represent the employees of SLS Las Vegas, who work tirelessly to provide a wonderfully unique experience for our guests,” Kreeger said in a statement announcing his departure. “Our recent partnership with Marriott and W Hotels is the perfect complement to our highly acclaimed culinary and entertainment offerings.”

