W Las Vegas at SLS taking reservations for Dec. 1 opening

W Las Vegas, a 289-room tower of the SLS Las Vegas, is now taking reservations for a Dec. 1 soft opening.

W Las Vegas will have a private entrance for guests and will offer W brand amenities, including the WET rooftop pool and The Living Room, where guests and visitors can mingle, imbibe and lounge.

The hotel will also feature a multi-million-dollar new build tower by Gensler Architects, designed by AvroKO Hospitality Group with 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

.

Guest rooms will range from 322 square feet to 2,382 square feet.

Special opening rates start at $169 a night, with taxes and fees.

The grand opening will be in February.