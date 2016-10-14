Posted 

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_004_7187030.jpg Buy Photo
The sign for the new W Hotel is seen at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_001_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is seen at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_002_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is seen at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_003_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is seen at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_005_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is seen at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_006_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is seen at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_007_7187030.jpg
Workers prepare the sign for the new W Hotel is seen at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_008_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is raised at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_009_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is raised at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_010_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is raised at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_011_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is raised at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_012_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is raised at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_013_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is raised at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_014_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is raised at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_015_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is raised at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_016_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is raised at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_017_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is raised at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_018_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is raised at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_019_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is raised at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_020_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is raised at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

W Las Vegas unveils official marquee

web1_clowmarquee-oct15-16_021_7187030.jpg
The sign for the new W Hotel is raised at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

W Las Vegas on Friday unveiled its official marquee sign to go up over the Strip.

W Las Vegas plans a soft opening of its new tower at the SLS Las Vegas, formerly the Sahara, on Dec. 1. A grand opening is planned for February.

The 289-room tower will offer guests a private entrance and W brand amenities.

The hotel will also feature a multi-million-dollar new build by Gensler Architects, designed by AvroKO Hospitality Group with 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and the WET rooftop pool.

 