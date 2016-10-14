W Las Vegas unveils official marquee — PHOTOS

W Las Vegas on Friday unveiled its official marquee sign to go up over the Strip.

W Las Vegas plans a soft opening of its new tower at the SLS Las Vegas, formerly the Sahara, on Dec. 1. A grand opening is planned for February.

The 289-room tower will offer guests a private entrance and W brand amenities.

The hotel will also feature a multi-million-dollar new build by Gensler Architects, designed by AvroKO Hospitality Group with 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and the WET rooftop pool.