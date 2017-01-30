Wheel of Fortune slot jackpot hit for $1.16M at New York-New York

International Game Technology reported late Sunday that its $1 “Wheel of Fortune” slot machine paid out a $1,156,474 jackpot at New York-New York on the Strip.

The slot company made the announcement on Twitter.

#IGTJackpots Wheel Of Fortune $1 just hit at New York - New York in Las Vegas, NV for $1,156,473.78. Congrats to the latest winner! — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) January 30, 2017

No other information was available.

IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or they can be paid out in annual installments over a number of years.