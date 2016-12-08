‘World-class’ MGM National Harbor resort opens tonight

OXON HILL, Md. — Dignitaries from the state of Maryland and Prince George’s County led by Gov. Larry Hogan heaped praise on MGM Resorts International Thursday in a press conference prior to the 11 p.m. opening of the $1.4 billion MGM National Harbor resort.

Hogan, whose administration has stressed the importance of economic development to the state, said the property “could not be more impressive” and that it will have a transformational impact on the region.

“It’s going to help bring more people into the area,” Hogan said in an interview after an hour-long press conference. “It’s a beautiful world-class resort. The National Harbor development here already has had a huge impact. This is just the latest part of that. It’s going to bring people, money and jobs to the area.”

Hogan was referring to the nearby Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center less than a mile away.

Hogan said the state has projected that MGM National Harbor would produce $45 million in tax revenue a year for the state thanks to a formula that enables the company to keep just 44 percent of its gross slot machine revenue. The majority of the slot tax, 41 percent, goes to an education trust fund while another 15 percent goes to the state’s horse racing industry, local impact grants and small-, minority- and women-owned business programs.

MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said he was convinced early that the National Harbor site — less than 15 miles from the center of Washington D.C. — was the perfect location for what is an entirely different style of gaming amenity for the state of Maryland.

The state’s five other casinos are “convenience gaming” destinations that have just slot machines or are attached to horse-racing tracks while National Harbor not only will have slots and table games but a collection of restaurant, spa and entertainment amenities and a 308-room boutique hotel that could compare favorably with any resort in Las Vegas.

Murren, wearing a pin of a Maryland flag on his lapel, has some roots in the state since it is the home of his mother-in-law, a former teacher in the Baltimore area.

“When I first came out to the site, I saw the nation’s Capitol and the Washington Monument saying, ‘Hi,’ to me,” Murren said. “I fell in love with the site and I had already fallen in love with Maryland.”

Murren recounted how a special session of the Maryland Legislature had to be convened to enable gaming in Prince George’s County after residents had initially opted out of the industry when the state’s first five casinos were built.

“We made promises to the state and to the county to build something spectacular and when MGM makes a promise, it keeps it,” Murren said.

The end result was a property unlike anything local residents have ever seen with 4,000 employees, 2,000 of which reside in Prince George’s County.

