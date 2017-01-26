Wynn Resorts’ revenue tops estimates, but earnings trail

Wynn Resorts Ltd., the casino company founded by Steve Wynn, on Thursday said fourth-quarter net revenue rose 37.3 percent, slightly beating analysts’ estimates. Adjusted profit missed estimates.

Wynn Resorts revenue increased $353.5 million to $1.3 billion for the last three months of 2016, the company said in a statement. Analysts expected the company to post revenue of $1.27 billion.

Net income jumped at a slower pace, rising 31 percent to $113 million from $87.2 million a year ago. Adjusted for a non-recurring gains, net income would have declined to $51 million, the company said.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 50 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The revenue increase came entirely on the back of the new, full-scale Cotai resort, Wynn Palace. Revenue from Wynn Macau and Las Vegas operations declined year over year in the fourth quarter.

The earnings report represents the first full quarter of operations for Wynn Palace, which opened Aug. 22 in Macau.

Wynn shares rose sharply, jumping 4.45 percent to $99.75 in after hours trading.

Wynn Resorts owns and operates the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas as well as Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace in Macau. The company is constructing Wynn Boston Harbor located in Everett, Massachusetts, and due to open in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.