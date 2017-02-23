Wynn Resorts taps former Goldman Sachs banker as new CFO

Wynn Resorts has appointed Craig Billings, a former Goldman Sachs banker and gaming manufacturing executive, as its chief financial officer and treasurer, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Billings, 44, was chief digital officer and managing director of strategy and business development at Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. from July 2012 until November 2015, working in both Australia and the United Kingdom.

He also worked at International Game Technology from March 2009 until October 2010, first as vice president for corporate finance and later as chief of staff and head of corporate development. He was responsible for strategic planning and divestitures, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Previously, Billings helped gaming companies raise money or restructure as a member of Goldman Sachs’ investment banking division.

Billings currently serves as a director of NYX Gaming Group, a digital gaming provider based in Las Vegas.

He will earn a base salary of $750,000 per year, rising to $800,000 on Sept. 1, 2018, according to a Wynn Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Billings will also be granted 30,000 shares of restricted Wynn stock that will vest 20 percent per year over five years, starting March 1, 2018, according to the SEC filing. The restricted stock is currently worth $2.81 million based on a current share price of $93.76.

Billings will start at Wynn on March 1.

Billings will replace Stephen Cootey, who resigned “to pursue other interests,” the company said, without giving further detail.

”Cootey’s decision to resign was not a result of any disagreement with the company relating to its operations, policies or practices,” Wynn Resorts said in the SEC filing.

