Consumer fraud protection fair set for Friday in Las Vegas

Nevada Consumer Affairs will host a consumer fraud protection fair on Friday in Las Vegas in conjunction with National Consumer Protection Week.

The national week, which begins Sunday, was established to help increase awareness of consumer rights and to educate people about personal security, what to do if they’re scammed and what resources are available in the community, said Teri Williams, public information officer for the Nevada Department of Business and Industry.

The fair will run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, Williams said.

A resource expo will be open throughout the day with representatives from more than 20 government and nonprofit organizations, including AARP Nevada, the Federal Trade Commission and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, in attendance.

Fraud prevention panel discussions featuring representatives from different government agencies are scheduled for 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A catered brown bag lunch and refreshments will be provided. Visit http://consumeraffairs.nv.gov/ for information.

