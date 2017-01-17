Costco to double number of gasoline pump at Summerlin location

Costco has received a construction permit to do $1.9 million worth of work at its Summerlin location.

The membership-only wholesaler, based in Washington state, will double the amount of gasoline pumps it has on site from 12 to 24, general manager Matt Freitas said.

The work will require the location at 801 S. Pavilion Center Drive to close the gas station for about four days around March, when the project is expected to finish.

Costco received the permit on Jan. 11, according to city records.

For about a month, the location will have fewer pumps available. The work will not affect store hours, Freitas said.

The price for gasoline at the location was $2.19 for regular and $2.43 for premium on Monday.