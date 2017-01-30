Crate & Barrel in Downtown Summerlin expected to finish this year

The Crate & Barrel under construction in the Downtown Summerlin shopping center is expected to finish before year’s end, sources say.

At this point, beams on the construction site show the project’s skeleton. It is located next to the Lazy Dog restaurant and furniture showroom Ethan Allen, on the center’s north side near West Charleston Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

The home goods retailer announced its first Nevada location in March with no firm completion date.

A special-inspection permit was issued to the site in December 2015 for work including grading, steel and concrete.

Since then, several revision permits were granted for the site in 2016 and earlier this year. Those permits were issued on Feb. 1, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19, with another revision permit granted Jan. 9, 2017, according to county records.

It was not clear if all the revision permits were for the Crate & Barrel project specifically or another project at the same site.

Both Crate & Barrel and Downtown Summerlin declined to comment.

