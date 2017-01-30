Posted 

Crate & Barrel in Downtown Summerlin expected to finish this year

A sign is on display at the site of the upcoming Crate & Barrel in the Downtown Summerlin shopping center, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. The furniture retailer is expected to finish construction before year's end. (Wade Tyler Millward/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction workers are building the future Crate & Barrel on Festival Drive Plaza in the Downtown Summerlin shopping center, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (Wade Tyler Millward/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers roam the construction site for a future Crate & Barrel on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in Downtown Summerlin. The furniture retailer is expected to finish construction before year's end. (Wade Tyler Millward/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A welder works on the future Crate & Barrel located in Downtown Summerlin, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. The retailer will be next to the Lazy Dog restaurant and furniture showroom Ethan Allen. (Wade Tyler Millward/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By WADE TYLER MILLWARD
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Crate & Barrel under construction in the Downtown Summerlin shopping center is expected to finish before year’s end, sources say.

At this point, beams on the construction site show the project’s skeleton. It is located next to the Lazy Dog restaurant and furniture showroom Ethan Allen, on the center’s north side near West Charleston Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

The home goods retailer announced its first Nevada location in March with no firm completion date.

A special-inspection permit was issued to the site in December 2015 for work including grading, steel and concrete.

Since then, several revision permits were granted for the site in 2016 and earlier this year. Those permits were issued on Feb. 1, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19, with another revision permit granted Jan. 9, 2017, according to county records.

It was not clear if all the revision permits were for the Crate & Barrel project specifically or another project at the same site.

Both Crate & Barrel and Downtown Summerlin declined to comment.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. On Twitter: @wademillward

 