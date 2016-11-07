Customer-service outsourcing company moves to new Henderson office

Knoah Solutions Inc., customer-service outsourcing company, has moved its headquarters to a new building in the Las Vegas Valley, in preparation for continued expansion.

Knoah, a 15-year-old company with 2,000 employees worldwide, serves businesses of all sizes, offering telephone, email, social media and online chat support. It maintains offices in India, Honduras, and Las Vegas.

The company’s new headquarters on Stephanie Street in Henderson are in a 27,600-square-foot facility, with space for 425 workers.

“The Las Vegas area is a great place to do business and has the talent pool we need to support all of our diverse customers and their onshore requirements,” said Ralph Barletta, Knoah Solutions’ executive vice president and co-founder. “Our commitment to this new facility is a testament to our long-term growth expectations for our business.”