Delta resuming flights after systems outage hits airline

The ground stop has been lifted for Delta Airlines after a systems outage hit the airline Sunday night.

The airline reported on its website that “flights are departing and a ground stop has been lifted” after numerous delays and cancellations.

“I want to apologize to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a statement on the website. “This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service. I also want to thank our employees who are working tirelessly to accommodate our customers.”

Delta said about 150 flights were cancelled, with more expected. Delta said a waiver has been issued for travel scheduled on Jan. 29 and 30, for rebooking by Feb. 3.

NEW YORK — The Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday said all Delta Air Lines’ domestic flights are grounded after a request from the company due to an “automation issue.”

The problem affects all Delta mainline and sub carriers to domestic destinations, but international flights are exempt, the FAA said in an advisory.

“Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground,” the company said in a statement.

“Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience.”

Several passengers took to Twitter to express their dismay, with some saying they had to wait for hours before being told of the problem.

Just last week, United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an “IT issue.”