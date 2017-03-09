Developer Remington Nevada making headway on 4 valley shopping centers

A Las Vegas retail developer continues to make progress on four new shopping centers around the valley, including the Albertsons-anchored one near the Mountain’s Edge community.

The grocery store expects to open around April, David DelZotto of developer Remington Nevada said.

Other tenants for that shopping center at Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive include a UPS store and yet-to-be named bank, fast-food restaurant and doctors offices.

The Mountain’s Edge shopping center’s construction stalled during the recession, DelZotto said.

But an improved local economy and more residents in the Mountain’s Edge community have helped the shopping center attract attention from retailers.

“The market is finally catching up to demand,” he said. “It’s a sign of the economy coming back.”

A Henderson shopping center at 1791 E. Cactus Ave., near the intersection of Spencer Street, will be finished with exterior construction by April.

Tenants including Goodyear and Dairy Queen will move in. Goodyear should start operating around summertime, DelZotto said. Dairy Queen will open in the third quarter of this year.

A Capriotti’s sandwich shop and Terrible Herbst are among the tenants expected to open at a third shopping center Remington is working on, at the corner of Oso Blanca Road and Durango Drive. The tenants are expected to start opening in the third quarter. The Herbst is expected to open in May.

This is one of four Herbst gas stations Remington is working on. One broke ground at Desert Inn and Rainbow earlier this year and is expected to finish around July.

At Durango Drive and Post Road, a grocery store is close to signing a lease at a fourth Remington retail development. It will be named once the lease is finalized, DelZotto said.

While the retail industry as a whole has been marked by competition from online marketplaces and the resulting downsizing of brick-and-mortar locations for the likes of Macy’s and JC Penney, the Las Vegas market remains strong for smaller sized stores, he said.

“You’re always going to need your nail salons, your chiropractors, your restaurants,” he said.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.