Discount Tire hiring for new west Las Vegas Valley location

Discount Tire will open a new location in the western part of the valley in late March.

The Arizona-based tire and wheel retailer is hiring for the new location at 7007 S. Durango Drive, near the intersection with Maule Avenue, spokesman Greg Miller said.

The new store will follow a new design from the company. The 7,000-square-foot building will offer a new showroom and customer waiting area.

Discount expects to hire at least 15 full- and part-time workers for the location. The manager and senior assistant will be transferred or promoted from another location, Miller said. The technicians and assistants will be a mix of new hires and transferred employees.

This is Discount Tire’s 23rd location in the state and 13th in the Las Vegas Valley. People interested in a job at the new store can contact the regional office at 702-256-0055, Miller said.

The county issued a permit for a new building with grading work at the site in September. The work would cost $858,069, according to county records.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.