DoorDash app will begin delivering food in Las Vegas

A new smartphone app known as DoorDash will launch on Wednesday, joining an increasingly crowded market that matches food delivery with technology.

Las Vegas will be the company’s 29th city to be served in the United States and Canada, with more than 1,000 local restaurants expected to participate, DoorDash spokesman Diego Phillips said. Other cities include Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.

Delivery will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in the Westside, Chinatown, Southwest, Spring Valley, Summerlin, South Summerlin, Southeast, The Lakes and Anthem areas of Las Vegas and Clark County, with additional neighborhoods expected to be added later this year, Phillips said.

The delivery fee, typically between $3 and $6, will be waived for first-time users, Phillips said. Additionally, new users can get a $5 discount for orders of $15 or more by using the code DASHVEGAS for the next two weeks.

During the first five days, 99-cent deliveries will be available from Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken, Those Guys Pies, Off the Hook and Cream.

DoorDash comes to Las Vegas in a food delivery market already occupied by popular websites and apps including UberEats, Postmates, GrubHub, Seamless, BiteSquad and Yelp’s Eat24.

