Economic development board approves Northern Nevada manufacturing training program

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development board approved a new training program Thursday that will give workers with no manufacturing experience in Northern Nevada the skills they need to become part of the advanced manufacturing workforce.

Truckee Meadows Community College, Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America and the Hamilton Company worked together to develop the program.

“The Panasonic Preferred Pathway (p3) program is designed as an employment credential to teach the terminology, culture, safety practices and basic skills found in manufacturing,” the program application states.

Individuals with a “demonstrated work history” and individuals who graduated high school within two years of applying will be able to take an 80-hour class that will give job candidates a “Material Handler” qualification, the base level of skill they will need to be eligible to apply for manufacturing jobs at Panasonic and “several other area manufacturing companies.”

The 80-hour course costs about $447 total. About 145 full scholarships will be available, according to Cory Hunt, with the economic development office.

The program also has a Production Operator qualification — a 120-hour class that costs $697.

“Truckee Meadows has evening hours, so it’s not something you have to quit your job to do,” Hunt said.

Lt. Governor Mark Hutchison said the program offers an avenue for those stuck in a low-skilled job to get the skills they need to enter a high-demand, good-paying field.

“It’s an entry-level program that provides people the opportunity to progress,” Hutchison said.

The program is still evolving and Hunt said additional courses will be developed.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.