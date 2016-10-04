Faraday Future enters partnership for battery cells

Electric carmaker Faraday Future has partnered with LG Chem to supply battery cells for its vehicles.

In a statement Monday, the company said it was collaborating with LG Chem on battery technology that would yield the highest energy density for a production car battery.

“As a leading supplier of automotive cells and batteries, we are proud to work alongside Faraday Future as we work together to create the next generation of electric vehicles,” said UB Lee, president of Energy Solution Company, LG Chem in a statement.

This month, the company also announced that it had reached U.S. 1,000 employees and surpassed 1,400 worldwide.

