Luxury theater opening in downtown Las Vegas this month

Coming soon: a luxury theater in Downtown Las Vegas.

Located at the corner of South Third Street and Gass Avenue, the eight-screen Eclipse Theaters is expected to open later this month and will feature a bar, lounge and restaurant.

The three-story, 72,000-square-foot Eclipse Theaters building will be anchored on the first floor by 21 Greens, an indoor golf simulator that expects to open about 45 to 60 days after the theater debuts. The second floor will house the restaurant, bar, lounge and theaters.

The top floor of the building will be open for private events such as presentations or birthday parties. Ryan Stock, executive director of operations said that two private rooms on the third floor will overlook screens on the second floor similar to a private box at a sporting event.

Eclipse Theaters will hire roughly 150 people altogether for the theater, dining operation and 21 Greens attraction, which has a partnership with the company, Stock said. The theaters range in size from 30 to 40 seats to 70 to 80 seats, according to Stock. In total, the theaters will seat 540 people in large, extra-padded seats.

Stock added that the theater is intended to appeal to locals as well as tourists.

Regular admission will be $18, though seniors will pay $16 anytime.

A matinee from Monday through Thursday before 5 p.m. will cost $16.

Stock said the food and beverage options “won’t be a traditional setup where there will be a concession stand.”

Instead, Stock said that a service team will serve guests “chef-catered meals that have been made from scratch daily.” Beer, wine and craft cocktails will also be available.

The company is focused on the first location but is “absolutely interested in growing the brand both in Las Vegas as well as other cities around the country” according to Stock.

In addition to showing first-run films and independent movies, Stock said he wants to eventually hold premieres at the site.

The nearly $21 million project could open as early as this month, though the company has declined to give an exact date.

The upscale theater wants to close the cinematic void in downtown left by the shuttering of the 11-screen Galaxy Theaters at Neonopolis in 2009.

Eclipse Theaters is owned by Eclipse Theaters Development Group LLC, which was founded in 2013 and is based in Las Vegas.

