Many gift cards, hotel key cards made in Southern Nevada

Employee views gift cards printing on a silk screen press at Plasticard-Locktech International in North Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 24,2016. The keycard manufacturer plans to add 50 more employees to its 300-employee workforce. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

People work in the secure credit card processing area at Arroweye Solutions in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 21,2016. The company is the world's largest on-demand credit and debit producer. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

A recycle bin in the secure credit card processing area at Arroweye Solutions in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 21,2016. The company is the world's largest on-demand credit and debit producer. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

People work in the secure credit card processing area at Arroweye Solutions in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 21,2016. The company is the world's largest on-demand credit and debit producer. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Bo Manivong scans gift cards in the secure credit card processing area at Arroweye Solutions in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 21,2016. The company is the world's largest on-demand credit and debit producer. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

A milling and embedding machine processes credit cards at Arroweye Solutions in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 21,2016. The company is the world's largest on-demand credit and debit producer. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Ray Ungos operates a plastic printer press in the secure credit card processing area at Arroweye Solutions in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 21,2016. The company is the world's largest on-demand credit and debit producer. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

A worker process credit cards in the secure work area at Arroweye Solutions in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 21,2016. The company is the world's largest on-demand credit and debit producer. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

A worker process credit cards in the secure work area at Arroweye Solutions in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 21,2016. The company is the world's largest on-demand credit and debit producer. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

A worker is reflected off a mirror in the secure credit card processing area at Arroweye Solutions in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 21,2016. The company is the world's largest on-demand credit and debit producer. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Bob McCormick, vice president for Arroweye Solutions, displays examples of personalized credit card in the secure credit card processing area in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 21,2016. The company is the world's largest on-demand credit and debit producer. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Bob McCormick, vice president for Arroweye Solutions, explains the milling and embedding machine in the secure credit card processing area in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 21,2016. The company is the world's largest on-demand credit and debit producer. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Bob McCormick, vice president for Arroweye Solutions, displays examples of personalized credit card in the secure credit card processing area in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 21,2016. The company is the world's largest on-demand credit and debit producer. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

A worker passes through a turnstile in the secure credit card processing area at Arroweye Solutions in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 21,2016. The company is the world's largest on-demand credit and debit producer. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Employee Adan Villegas stacks of gift cards at Plasticard-Locktech International in North Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 24,2016. The keycard manufacturer plans to add 50 more employees to its 300-employee workforce. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Employee Taylor Oaksmith pulls a sheet of gift cards out of a printing press at Plasticard- Locktech International in North Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 24,2016. The keycard manufacturer plans to add 50 more employees to its 300-employee workforce. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Employee Raul Gonzalez places a packing slip on a order of gift cards at Plasticard-Locktech International in North Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 24,2016. The keycard manufacturer plans to add 50 more employees to its 300-employee workforce. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Employee Estaphana Navarro pulls gift cards off a punch line at Plasticard-Locktech International in North Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 24,2016. The manufacturer plans to add 50 more employees to its 300-employee workforce. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Boxes of gift cards sits on a cart at Plasticard-Locktech International in North Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 24,2016. The keycard manufacturer plans to add 50 more employees to its 300-employee workforce. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Boxes of gift cards sit on a table at Plasticard-Locktech International in North Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 24,2016. The keycard manufacturer plans to add 50 more employees to its 300-employee workforce. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Plasticard-Locktech International president and CEO Peter Krauss holds a gift card at the company's North Las Vegas facility on Monday, Oct. 24,2016. The keycard manufacturer plans to add 50 more employees to its 300-employee workforce. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Employees pack gift cards at Plasticard-Locktech International in North Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 24,2016. The keycard manufacturer plans to add 50 more employees to its 300-employee workforce. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Employees pack gift cards at Plasticard-Locktech International in North Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 24,2016. The keycard manufacturer plans to add 50 more employees to its 300-employee workforce. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Employee views Starbuck Valentine's gift cards printing at Plasticard Locktech International in North Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 24,2016. The world's largest keycard manufacturer plans to add 50 more employees to its 300-employee workforce. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Employee Taylor Oaksmith uses a loupe to inspect gift cards at Plasticard Locktech International in North Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 24,2016. The world's largest keycard manufacturer plans to add 50 more employees to its 300-employee workforce. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Plasticard Locktech International president and CEO Peter Krauss speaks during a news conference at the company's North Las Vegas facility on Monday, Oct. 24,2016. The world's largest keycard manufacturer plans to add 50 more employees to its 300-employee workforce. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

By NICOLE RAZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Have a Starbucks card in your wallet? Chances are it was produced out of a facility in Southern Nevada.

Same goes for your hotel key cards.

And it may even be the case for your credit and debit cards.

Plasticard-Locktech International, based out of Asheville, North Carolina, produces 1.1 billion cards per year, be it hotel key cards or retail membership cards. A hefty chunk of that comes out of North Las Vegas.

Since acquiring a 155,000 square-foot card manufacturing facility in North Las Vegas last January, PLI President and CEO Peter Krauss, said 45 percent of total card manufacturing, that’s 495 million key cards, is produced locally.

“Next time you’re at a hotel and you’re asked how many hotel key cards you want, please ask for 100,” Krauss quipped. “You’ll be helping to support your local economy.”

Krauss added that 90 percent of Starbucks gift cards in the global marketplace are also produced locally.

PLI currently employs just over 300 employees in Las Vegas, with an additional 400 employees in Asheville. The company announced Monday that it plans to hire an additional 50 employees by the end of the year and said there is “no limit” on new hires in general.

PLI works closely with Henderson-based card manufacturing facility Arroweye Solutions Inc. to produce retail membership cards, such as a Macy’s credit card. But Arroweye is also carving out a unique space in the card manufacturing world.

Arroweye claims it is the only single-source provider of digital on-demand card production in the world and is expecting to have produced 28 million debit and credit cards by the end of this year.

“From our research, about 750 million credit and debit cards are produced in the US every year,” said Bob McCormick, Arroweye’s vice president of operations. “We are a smaller producer today, but we’re growing up to 50 percent a year.”

Going by Arroweye’s numbers, there is currently a 37.37 percent chance that a debit or credit card manufactured locally will end up locally, and McCormick said that is only going to grow.

“We’re growing up to 50 percent a year and so that percentage rate is going to get higher and higher very quickly,” he said.

Last year Arroweye produced roughly 20 million cards, McCormick said, attributing the growth to the trend of chip-infused credit and debit cards. The US is the last to country to adopt so called EMV technology, and McCormick said the transition is driving a tenfold increase in the company’s current production.

To keep up with the growth, Arroweye applied for and received $925,030 in tax abatements from the governor’s office of economic development in September. The company currently employs 60 people and is looking to employ another 100, with 50 of those being seasonal hires.

Arroweye is different than other debit and credit card manufacturers because “it’s truly an on-demand process, which gives speed to the market and elimination of risk to the client,” McCormick said.

Instead of a client, such as a bank, having to project how many credit and debit cards they will need in a certain time period, Arroweye’s on-demand order ability translates into an “elimination of client risk,” he said.

“Instead of having to go through a three- or four-month preparation process, you can come up with a concept of a product today, and within a few days, it’s within the consumer’s hands,” he said.

He said clients will order anywhere from between just a few cards per day to 20,000 cards a day totaling “hundreds of thousands of cards ordered from clients in a day.”

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.

 