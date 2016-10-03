PT’s Entertainment Group opens newest location

PT’s Entertainment Group, a division of Golden Entertainment Inc., and the largest traditional tavern gaming operator in Nevada, has opened its newest location SG Bar: Sierra Gold Elevated on West Flamingo Road near the 215 Beltway.

SG Bar is Golden Entertainment’s 52nd tavern in Nevada and the company’s 50th location in the Las Vegas Valley.

Tami Kwity is general manager of the new location, and Kendrick Ganaway is head chef. There are 50 employees.

The concept is a new brand for Golden Entertainment. SG Bar was created with new menu items and a beverage selection beyond the typical tavern offering. SG Bar offers a premium drink menu that includes a specialty program for Bourbon connoisseurs, and nine signature cocktails.

SG Bar is home to a wine list with 30 different selections. SG Bar will offer 24 beers on tap, including seven varieties produced locally by Golden Entertainment’s PT’s Brewing Co., as well as other local craft beers.

The menu includes new items exclusive to SG Bar, including salads, entrees, flatbread pizzas, and plates made for sharing. SG Bar will also offer the popular menu selections guests of PTEG’s taverns have come to expect, including hamburgers, sandwiches and appetizers.

In addition to the food and beverage experience, SG Bar is decorated with one-of-a-kind artwork specially chosen for the location.

Tenaya Services was general contractor for the renovation.

“We believe that Las Vegas locals are ready to embrace an elevated tavern experience,” Blake Sartini II, senior vice president of distributed gaming for Golden Entertainment, said in a statement.

The company, through PTEG, operates PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Co., Sean Patrick’s and Sierra Gold.