Faraday Future to reveal production vehicles at CES in January

Electric carmaker Faraday Future announced this week that it would reveal its first production vehicle at CES 2017.

The International Consumer Electronics Show will be held Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

“This first product will be a premium electric vehicle that combines extreme technology, industry leading range, and holistic design,” the company said in a statement.

The company revealed a concept car at CES last January which many media outlets reported beared a resemblance to the fictional superhero Batman’s Batmobile.

The Nevada Legislature completed a special session in December 2015 to produce an incentives package to lure the company which has pledged to create 4,500 high-paying jobs at a North Las Vegas factory.

