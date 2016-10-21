Posted Updated 

Faraday Future to reveal production vehicles at CES in January

The back of the Faraday Future FFZero1 prototype is seen during the unveiling event Jan. 4, 2016, at the Las Vegas Village Lot. Faraday is scheduled to build a $1 billion project at APEX in North Las Vegas. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid)

Media and guests gather around the Faraday Future FFZero1 prototype at Las Vegas Village Lot, 3901 Las Vegas Boulevard South on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. Faraday is scheduled to build a $1 billion project at APEX in North Las Vegas. Jeff Scheid/ Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

By ALEXANDER S. COREY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Electric carmaker Faraday Future announced this week that it would reveal its first production vehicle at CES 2017.

The International Consumer Electronics Show will be held Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

“This first product will be a premium electric vehicle that combines extreme technology, industry leading range, and holistic design,” the company said in a statement.

The company revealed a concept car at CES last January which many media outlets reported beared a resemblance to the fictional superhero Batman’s Batmobile.

The Nevada Legislature completed a special session in December 2015 to produce an incentives package to lure the company which has pledged to create 4,500 high-paying jobs at a North Las Vegas factory.

