Nevada JobConnect, Boulevard Mall to host job fair

Nevada JobConnect and the Boulevard Mall are hosting a holiday job fair on Saturday.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the entrance of the mall by Goodwill.

Retail and nonretail business inside the mall will be hiring for full-time, part-time, permanent and seasonal workers.

Some of the businesses participating in the job fair include: Sutherland Global, Manpower, UPS, US Foods, J.C. Penney, Goodwill, H&R Block, Sears and UPS. Some of the available positions include: sales associates, hair stylists, warehouse scanners, electricians, laborers, convention attendants, grocery clerks, security officers, and food servers.

Job hunters will be interviewed on the spot and are expected to dress appropriately and bring “plenty of resumes” according to Renee Olson, administrator for the Employment Security Division of Nevada’s employment department.

The Boulevard Mall is located at 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas.

