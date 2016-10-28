Nevada taxable sales climb by 10.6 percent in August

Nevada’s taxable sales grew at a healthy rate in August.

Taxable sales in Nevada rose to $4.61 billion in August, the Nevada Department of Taxation reported late Wednesday. That was up 10.6 percent compared with $4.17 billion in August 2015.

Clark County’s taxable sales registered at $3.26 billion, up 6.1 percent from $3.07 billion in August 2015.

Taxable sales from the biggest county sales sector, food services and drinking places, rose by 7.6 percent year-over-year to $870.7 million in August.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers totaled $419.7 million, up 12.4 percent from $373.3 million in August 2015. Merchant wholesalers of durable goods amounted to $197.8 million, an increase of 18.6 percent compared to August 2015. Rental and leasing services saw a boost of 11.8 percent to $131.6 million from $117.8 million last year.

With the exception of four counties — Churchill, Douglas, Humboldt, and White Pine — all of Nevada’s counties recorded an increase in taxable sales in August.

Nevada gross revenue collections from sales and use taxes, which help fund schools and prisons, rose to $356.9 in August, a 9.4 increase year-over-year.

The general fund’s share of collections totaled $91.8 million, an 11.6 percent increase compared to a year ago. That number was about 2.1 percent or $3.93 million below expectations for the Economic Forum, a nonpartisan group that forecasts state budget revenues.

