Ohio-based call center expanding to Las Vegas

Continental Message Solution (CMS), a Columbus, Ohio-based call center and live answering service, is expanding to Las Vegas to better serve Southwest and West Coast clients.

The new building, located at 2950 E. Flamingo Road, will initially house 10 staff members and plans to grow based on recruiting success. A veteran of CMS, Carol Baker, will serve as office manager and has more than 20 years of experience with the company.

CMS offers customized solutions built around specific business needs utilizing state-of-the-art call center technology, software development, top rate personnel and interactive voice response.

“The new office increases disaster preparedness by having locations far apart and in areas without inclement weather to disrupt operations,” said Rich Titus, director of marketing and business development for CMS. “This allows us to better serve the Southwest and West Coast clientele and provides us with the space required to facilitate additional growth. We’re also excited about the employment opportunities this will open up to the community.”

CMS was founded in 1967.