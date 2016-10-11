Posted 

PT’S Entertainment Group plans job fair for new location

A selecton of in house craft beers are displayed on a Nevada-shaped platter at PT’s Brewing Company in Las Vegas, Aug. 4, 2016. (Elizabeth Brumely/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Elipagephoto)

PT’s Entertainment Group, a division of Golden Entertainment Inc. and the largest traditional tavern gaming operator in Nevada, is holding a job fair to staff its new PT’s Gold on Lake Mead Boulevard near U.S. Highway 95.

The job fair will be held Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Oct. 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the company’s Golden Entertainment Employment Center at 6595 S. Jones Blvd. on the north side of the building.

PT’s Entertainment Group is transforming the former Beano’s location into a PT’s Gold, which is scheduled to open in early December. The tavern will be the fifth new location opened this year in Southern Nevada by PT’s Entertainment Group and the 51st tavern in the company’s Las Vegas portfolio. The location is licensed to have up to 35 video gaming devices.

 