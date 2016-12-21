Colorado, Utah and Nevada team up on electric vehicle plan

DENVER — Colorado, Utah and Nevada are teaming up to build an electric vehicle charging network to make it easier for them to travel long distances.

The states’ governors announced Monday that they will come up with plans to add charging stations to Interstates 15, 25, 70, 76 and 80 in the next year.

The charging network will span more than 2,000 miles of highway. When complete, it would make it possible for drivers to head from Denver to Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says the initiative recognizes that the three states are leaders in the nation’s electric vehicle market.