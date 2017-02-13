New 50-watt solar plant goes into operation, NVE Energy says

NV Energy announced on Monday that the 50-megawatt Boulder Solar II power plant – which was developed, designed and constructed by SunPower – achieved commercial operation status and is now serving NV Energy customers in Nevada.

Boulder Solar II is the 14th solar energy resource to serve customers in Nevada, and one of 43 renewable energy projects that are helping to meet the electricity needs of NV Energy customers, NVE Energy officials said in a statement. It is southeast of Las Vegas adjacent to the Boulder Solar I resource, which also recently was completed by SunPower and is helping the city of Las Vegas serve its city buildings, parks and lighting with 100 percent green energy. Combined, these two projects represent the largest solar energy resource serving NV Energy customers.

Boulder Solar II is owned by AEP Renewables LLC, a subsidiary of American Electric Power. SunPower is providing ongoing operation and maintenance services for the facility on behalf of AEP Renewables.

NV Energy is a holding company whose principal subsidiaries, Nevada Power Co. in Southern Nevada and Sierra Pacific Power Co. in Northern Nevada, do business as NV Energy.