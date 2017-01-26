NV Energy, Apple agree to build 200 megawatts of solar energy

NV Energy and Apple said Wednesday that they agreed to build 200 megawatts of additional solar energy in Nevada by early 2019.

In a statement, NV Energy said the projects will supply renewable energy for Apple’s Reno data center. NV Energy said it will apply with the Public Utilities Commission to enter a power purchase agreement for the solar power plant.

NV Energy said the project will give NV Energy more than 529 megawatts of solar resources in construction in Nevada or under review for approval. The company already has 491 megawatts of universal solar resources in Nevada serving NV Energy’s 1.3 million customers.

Apple will dedicate up to 5 megawatts of power to NV Energy’s future subscription solar program for residential and commercial customers, the statement said.

“In partnership with our customers, we continue to develop a more balanced fuel mix in a way that benefits the local economy,” NV Energy CEO Paul Caudill said, “by providing hundreds of jobs for Nevadans, particularly those in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 357 and 396, and advances the state’s policy goals.”

NV Energy Inc., which is privately held and has headquarters in Las Vegas, serves 1.3 million customers throughout Nevada.

