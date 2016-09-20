Sandoval selects two new appointees to PUC

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval on Tuesday named two new appointees to the Nevada Public Utilities Commission.

Sandoval appointed his general counsel Joe Reynolds to serve as chairman of the three-member panel.

He also appointed Leo Drozdoff as acting commissioner effective Oct. 3. Reynolds and Drozdoff will fill the vacancies of commissioners David Noble and Alaina Burtenshaw, respectively.

They will join Paul Thomsen on the commission.

Burtenshaw was named by Sandoval as chairwoman of the Nevada Transportation Authority effective Oct. 3 following the departure of current Chairwoman Ann Wilkinson who did not seek reappointment.

“Joe is a smart and thoughtful litigator who successfully managed some of the most difficult legal issues our state has faced in the past year and a half,” Sandoval said. “His counsel will be missed in my office but I know that he will serve as a strong, effective chairman of the Public Utilities Commission. Joe has a great love for Nevada and passion for doing what is right for our state and I know that dedication will resonate in this new role.”

Daniel Stewart has been hired as general counsel in the Office of the Governor and will begin in this role on Oct. 3.

“Daniel brings extensive legislative, regulatory and litigation experience to the office and is a welcome addition,” Sandoval said. “I am grateful that he is willing to step out of private practice to serve our state and I look forward to his counsel as we ready for the next legislative session.”

Drozdoff was formerly the director of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

