Switch touts opening of ‘largest, most advanced data center’

CARSON CITY — The data storage company Switch announced Tuesday that it has opened what it calls the largest, most advanced data center campus in the world – also known as The Citadel Campus, at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center east of Reno.

It is designed for up to 7.2 million square feet of data center space and up to 650 megawatts of power and is located adjacent to the Tesla gigafactory.

The 2,000 acre campus is powered by 100-percent renewable energy. Greenpeace scores Switch among the highest for any class of company and the definitive leader among colocation operators according to its Clicking Clean report.

TAHOE RENO 1, the first data center at the campus, sets a new level for scale as the single largest colocation data center facility on the planet, encompassing up to 1.3 million square feet and up to 130 megawatts of power capacity, Switch said in a statement. A colocation data center is a facility in which a business can rent space for servers and other computing hardware.

Surrounded by a 20-foot-high, solid concrete wall, The Citadel Campus is described as a technology fortress that is unsurpassed for security, reliability, connectivity, and energy sustainability.

The Switch TAHOE RENO data centers are connected to the Switch SUPERLOOP, a 500-mile, multiterabyte fiber optic network that provides “active/active” connectivity to San Francisco and Los Angeles as well as the company’s 2.5 million square feet of data center space in Las Vegas. This enables clients to build resilient, always-on IT infrastructures to support continuous business operations.

