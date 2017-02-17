Nevada video-game industry growing, report says

The video game industry is picking up speed in Nevada, a new report from the Entertainment Software Association shows.

Local experts say a lot of that has to do with e-sports, the convergence of video gaming and the casino industry.

The association’s report shows the state’s employment in the video game industry grew at an annual rate of 15.2 percent between 2013 and 2015 generating over $113 million in revenue.

“As e-sports are such a big part of video games in general, I know that some companies have moved to Las Vegas to be part of the activity happening around e-sports,” said Blaine Graboyes, co-founder and CEO of GameCo Inc., creator of the world’s first skill-based video game gambling machines.

Graboyes is himself part of that trend. GameCo is currently headquartered in New York, but Graboyes is moving to Las Vegas.

“We have about 20 employees, with about a quarter of us here in Las Vegas,” he said. “We hope to grow to 30 to 50 employees within the next year with the majority (of new hires) added in Las Vegas.”

Nevada regulators approved rules for skill-based gaming last year. The move led to an increase in e-sports competitions, wagering on game outcomes, as well as UNLV’s International Gaming Institute’s first e-sports lab.

“Because the gaming industry is embracing e-sports, recognizing that it’s an event, welcoming it to be offered on gaming properties, and allowing for wagering through a regulated environment it’s certainly a market fostering that kind of (video game) development,” said Jennifer Roberts, associate director of UNLV’s International Center for Gaming Regulation and one of the founding directors of the Nevada Esports Alliance. The alliance is working to help the state become the top market for e-sports.

The software association’s report found the video game industry supports 1,500 jobs in Nevada, not enough to get on their rank of top industry markets, but Graboyes and Roberts said they anticipate continued growth.

“There’s already been highly developed markets around software and technology like in San Francisco, Silicon Valley and other jurisdictions, but I think we are emerging in that area because we’re so connected with the gaming industry that is really focusing on technology and innovation,” Roberts said.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.