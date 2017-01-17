Zikiz plans second Las Vegas Valley location

Zikiz, which sells wraps and Mediterranean food in Henderson, will open its second location in the valley in February.

During that month, Zikiz’s owner will open a new restaurant concept next door.

“We’re trying to make this a local hangout,” Ed Rizk said of his new venture, Cupz. “It’s going to be more than just a regular cafe.”

Cupz will sell desserts, coffee and some healthy options. Both eateries will open at 8520 Blue Diamond Road, near the Durango Drive intersection.

The menu at Cupz took about a year to research, he said. He hopes it plays off well with the wraps shop, giving people reason to spend more time in the shopping center.

The new Zikiz will hire about five people. Cupz will hire about 10. People interested in applying can do so at zikizwraps.com.

Rizk opened the first Zikiz in October 2013. It’s located at 1500 N. Green Valley Parkway, near the Pebble Road intersection.

Before that, he ran a pizza franchise in the Midwest.

If the coffee shop proves successful, Rizk said he wants to open still another location.

“We’re ready for it,” Rizk said. “We expect this to really take off.”

The Blue Diamond corridor has proven one of the hottest for retail, said Brett Beck of real estate company Virtus. Beck is the broker for the nearby shopping center of Cimarron Square.

Beck expects rent for the area to continue increasing, especially once the Wal-Mart at Blue Diamond and Rainbow Boulevard is finished, he said.

Construction on the Wal-Mart is underway. It is expected to open in late summer.

“A new Wal-Mart tends to shake up the retail players,” he said. “It brings in serious competition. The landlord gets better and the competition gets better.”

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.