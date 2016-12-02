Fashion boutique House of CB opening first Las Vegas shop at Miracle Mile

Boutique House of CB will open the first Las Vegas location inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood at noon Saturday.

Known for its celebrity following, House of CB features an array of trendy women’s wear including statement shoes and accessories as well as its signature bodycon dresses and swimwear, officials said in a statement.

It's finally here! Our Las Vegas store opens on Monday Dec 5th at 11am 10% off in store only til Friday Location: Miracle Mile Mall, Las Vegas. A video posted by House Of CB (@houseofcb) on Dec 1, 2016 at 12:36pm PST

Opening as an online store in May 2010 from just a bedroom, officials said House of CB has quickly turned into an international brand with five offices across the globe, extensive social media following and unique, in-house pieces worn by various pop culture figures.

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino features more than a mile of 200 shops, restaurants and live entertainment venues on the Strip.