First of 3 Metro Diner locations opening soon in Las Vegas

Metro Diner will open the first of its three Las Vegas Valley locations on Tuesday.

The restaurant chain — based in in Jacksonville, Florida, and featured on celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s TV show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” — will open first at 9595 W. Tropicana Ave., near the intersection with Tee Pee Lane.

This is the first Western location for the chain.

Other locations are planned for a suite of 7305 S. Rainbow Blvd., near the intersection with Warm Springs Road, and northern Stephanie Street in Henderson.

Each location will staff at least 80 people. Interested servers, hosts, cooks and kitchen staff can apply at MetroDiner.com/employment.

The local operations are a joint venture partnership between Tony Grappo and Tony Alonge, according to a Metro Diner statement Monday. Both have experience with the Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain.

Metro Diner will open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

