Florida-based furniture parts distributor Lioher expanding to North Las Vegas

Furniture parts distributor Lioher has wanted to expand its American footprint beyond what’s capable at its office near Miami.

The problem: Actually getting the product out west.

“Logistically speaking, it is a nightmare,” spokesman Miquel Rifa Bofill said.

By the end of January, the company’s new North Las Vegas plant should be fully operational and staffed by about 15 people, Rifa Bofill said.

The city issued a license to Lioher in December to conduct business at 4060 Frehner Road, according to city records.

The company leased about 64,000 square feet on a 63-month term around October, said Donna Alderson of the CBRE commercial real estate firm.

The location houses custom machinery to make panels that decorate rooms and furniture like kitchen cabinets. It will hold half the staff of Lioher’s office in South Florida, Rifa Bofill said.

This machinery helps Lioher, founded in 2010, sell goods for a competitive price. It is not hiring at the moment for its North Las Vegas branch, he said.

“We decided to make this factory in the way that they should be,” he said.

He credited his company’s growth to Americans’ growing interest in European kitchen designs, for which Lioher’s panels are designed.

Lioher’s parent company, Spain-based furniture parts maker Alvic, employs about 700 people internationally.

The North Las Vegas plant will add finishing touches to the cabinet panels. No plans yet for another location.

The company at first looked at opening the plant in the Los Angeles area, Rifa Bofill said. But North Las Vegas proved lower cost and had an easier permitting process.

“We tried to eval all of these bullet points,” he said. “It was difficult, but I think we made the right decision.”

