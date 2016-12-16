Foreclosure filings up Las Vegas, down nationally

Foreclosure filings climbed in Las Vegas last month despite dropping nationally, a new report shows.

One in every 688 homes in the Las Vegas area received a foreclosure-related filing in November, up 25 percent from October and up 4 percent from November 2015, according to national housing tracker Attom Data Solutions of Irvine, California.

Attom tallied 611 repossessions in Southern Nevada last month and 350 default notices.

Overall, Las Vegas’ foreclosure rate was eighth-highest among metro areas with at least 200,000 people.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania topped the list (one in every 341 homes received a foreclosure filing) and Atlantic City was No. 2 (one in every 375 homes).

Nationally, one in every 1,533 homes was hit with a foreclosure filing last month, down 18 percent from October and down 17 percent from November 2015, Attom reported.