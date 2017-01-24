Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers to open third Las Vegas location

A Kansas-based burger chain opens its third location in the valley on Tuesday.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will open at 4675 W. Charleston Blvd., near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard.

The other Freddy’s locations are at 9809 S. Eastern Ave., south of the intersection with Silverado Ranch Boulevard, and 1290 W. Warm Springs Road in Henderson, near the Stephanie Street intersection.

The new location seats 86 people inside, according to a company statement Monday. The new Freddy’s has a drive-thru and is open Sunday to Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The restaurant always takes applications, but it is close to its hiring limit for the typical 85 people who staff a Freddy’s, franchise owner Curtis Beat said.

Started in 2002, the chain has locations in 30 states.