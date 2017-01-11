Geotab opens new Las Vegas office, expects to employ 119 locally

Joey Marlow’s recent role change comes with at least one nice perk: A larger office.

The vice president of U.S. operations for Geotab, a company whose products help companies manage vehicle fleets, has spent almost two weeks inside the company’s U.S. office, located at Hughes Airport Center.

Geotab opened its new office — a Hughes Airport Center suite leased by Geotab — to the public during an event late Monday.

Marlow gave a tour of his new workspace, bigger than the one he had at Spanish Ridge Avenue and Durango Drive in his former position with Strategic Telecom Solutions.

Geotab bought his company, Strategic Telecom Solutions, in fall 2015.

“Things have been great,” Marlow said of the move into 770 E. Pilot Road and the Geotab acquisition.

Here, Geotab workers will help train customers on how to use the company’s hardware and software to track truck and driver performance. The company will also ship devices from this location and will work to sell more customers on its software marketplace that offers more nuanced tracking software.

For example, the marketplace offers a program that can track if an oil worker has fallen out in an oil field and can’t get up, Marlow said. Another program helps track areas a snowplow has cleared.

Geotab’s Las Vegas location will reach 119 employees once hiring is done, Marlow said.

The company previously had a location in Florida from which it shipped products, said Nadia Haidar, whose public relations firm Global Results Communications represents Geotab.

Increased demand led to Geotab looking elsewhere to expand. With Strategic Telecom in Las Vegas and in need of larger space, the company decided on Hughes Airport Center to handle continued growth and new hires, Haidar said.

The Canadian company has a total of 265 employees plus offices in Spain and Germany. It counts Pepsi among its clients.

The so-called telematics marketspace of tracking fleet performance Geotab works in is expected to keep growing as companies make sure their drivers follow the most fuel-efficient routes and speeds to cut costs.

Trucks will need such devices before Dec. 18 when a federal rule takes effect mandating trucks carry electronic devices to verify when drivers are on the road.

