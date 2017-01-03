GLVAR selects DiVecchio as new CEO

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors has promoted a longtime employee to lead the organization.

The real estate trade group announced that its director of operations, Wendy DiVecchio, had been named the new CEO. She started the position Jan. 1.

The GLVAR, which boasts almost 13,000 local members and 30-plus employees, says it’s the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada.

DiVecchio has worked for the GLVAR for more than 17 years, including as interim chief executive since early December, when CEO Michele Caprio left the group to move back to her home state of Rhode Island, according to the announcement.

DiVecchio also was interim top boss in early 2015 before Caprio took the CEO’s seat.

Her promotion comes as the GLVAR starts construction of its new headquarters in southwest Las Vegas – a 2-story, roughly 40,000-square-foot office building on Rainbow Boulevard just north of Sunset Road.

The group has said it plans to move in toward the end of the year and that it’s trying to sell its 27,000-square-foot, 1980s-era headquarters for $3.8 million.

That building is located at 1750 E. Sahara Ave., between Maryland Parkway and Eastern Avenue about two miles east of the Strip.