Here’s where to go Black Friday shopping in Las Vegas

Black Friday is the one day that frugal gift-givers look forward to all year. And if you’ve been saving up to stock up on your holiday shopping, the hours following Thanksgiving are the time to do it.

In addition to the big-name nationwide retailers that always offer lower prices on the season’s biggest hot-ticket items, local retailers and eateries are getting involved in the frantic frugal festivities.

Most sales specials are available on Friday, November 25 unless otherwise noted. Check with businesses to guarantee availability before shopping.

Las Vegas Black Friday Specials

Cabo Wabo Cantina

10% off daiquiri bar purchases at Cabo Wabo Cantina inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood

Ethel M. Chocolates

Get 25% off your purchase online with code BLACKFRIDAY25

Fashion Show Mall

Many retailers are offering discounts including

50% off at Banana Republic

$12.50 3-Wick Candles at Bath & Body Works

40% off one item at Abercrombie & Fitch

40% off outerwear at Express

50% off at Bebe

40-60% off at The Children’s Place

Up to 40% off Saks Fifth Avenue

40% off at Chico’s

Hexx Chocolate + Confexxions

Free small Hexx chocolate with every $20 purchase all Thanksgiving weekend

Las Vegas North Premium Outlets

Many retailers are offering discounts including:

50-75% off at Vince Camuto

60-80% off at Wilsons Leather

50% off everything and 40% off clearance at Coach

Up to 75% off at Movado Company Store

Buy one, Get one 19.99 footwear at Reebok

50% off entire store at White House Black Market

Free blanket with $100 purchase at O’neill

40% off at Timberland with coupon

Miracle Mile Shops

Many retailers are offering discounts including:

50% off marked down items at American Apparel

Free eyewear case, microbag and cleaning kit with your purchase of custom eyewear at Oakley

$10 off and free drink at Stripper 101

Planet Hollywood

Get 50% off regular priced tickets at the Saxe Theater now through Friday with promo code BF50

Sprinkles

Sprinkles at the Linq is bringing back their black velvet cupcake for this weekend only

Veranda at Four Seasons

50% off your meal in December when you call (702-632-5121) to make a reservation on Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Via Brasil Steakhouse

Members of the Via Brasil e-club can take 1/3 off the check for Rodizio Dinner this Friday- Sunday

Best deals at nation-wide retailers

Ashley Furniture Home Store

Alexee 5 Piece Dining Room: Take 61 percent off, and pay only $449 for this dining room set.

Darcy Sofa: Take 33 percent off, and pay only $299.

Honnally Accent Chairs: Take 33 percent off, and pay only $99.

Bed Bath & Beyond

K55 Elite Brewing System: Save $30, and pay only $89.99.

2.0 K250 Coffee Brewer: Save $30, and pay only $99.99.

Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum: Save $200, and pay only $299.99.

Dell

Inspiron 11 3000 Laptop: Starting at 6 p.m. EST on Nov. 24, get an Inspiron 11 3000 laptop for only $99.99 online, a savings of $100.

Dell 27-inch Curved Monitor: Starting at 3 p.m. EST on Black Friday, pay only $199.99 for this computer monitor, which usually goes for $399.99.

LG 4K OLED Smart HDTV: Buy this 55-inch TV for $1,999.99, a savings of $2,060.

Alienware 15 Laptop: Starting at 10 a.m. EST on Black Friday, buy this ultimate gaming laptop for $1,299.99, a savings of $200.

HP

HP Bags and Cases: Save up to 50 percent off.

HP Roar Mini Speakers: Save up to 20 percent off.

HP Elitebook Folio 1040 G3: Save up to $774 and pay only $1,251.

La-Z-Boy

James Leather Recliner: Save $511, and pay only $688.

Hayes Reclining Sofa: Save $611, and pay only $788.

Easton Leather Reclining Sofa: Save $911, and pay only $1,588.

Graham All Leather Stationary Sofa: Save $1,011, and pay only $1,488.

Macy’s

Select Kitchen Appliances: Pay only $7.99 after mail-in rebate for name-brand appliances such as a Black & Decker 10-speed blender, Crock-Pot slow cooker, Cuisinart hand mixer and much more.

Martha Stewart Collection: Take 70 percent off Martha Stewart Collection skillets, grills and more.

Luggage Sets: Take 60 percent off all Travelpro luggage and Samsonite luggage and business cases.

Pillows and Toppers: Take 70 percent off memory foam pillows and toppers, including brands such as SensorGel, Martha Stewart Collection, Tempur-Pedic and more.

Designer Clothes Collections: Take up to 50 percent off designer brands such as Nautica, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and INC.

Michaels

Christmas Trees: Save anywhere from $30 to $200 on select holiday trees.

Celebrate It Christmas Decor: Take 50 percent off all Christmas decor collections by Celebrate It.

Ashland Christmas Candles: Take 50 percent off all Christmas candle collections by Ashland.

Crayola: Buy-one-get-one 50 percent off on all Crayola products.

Creatology Art Sets and Easels: Take 50 percent off all sets and easels by Creatology.

Nikon

Nikon D610 24.3 MP Camera: Save $100, and pay only $1,499.95.

Nikon D5300 Double Lens Kit: Save $500, and pay only $599.95.

Nikon D750 Kit with NIKKOR Lens: Save $800, and pay only $2,299.95.

Office Depot

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Tablet Intel Core i5: Save $200, and pay only $799.

Samsung LED 27-inch Monitor: Save more than 50 percent, and pay only $129.99.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8710 Printer: Save $70, and pay $129.99.

Pet Smart

Select Treats and Chews: Save 50 percent on select packages.

PetSmart Grooming: Save 50 percent on grooming, including any nail, teeth or ear walk-in service.

PetSmart Doggie Day Camp: Save 50 percent on dog daycare, so you can shop while your pets play.

Select Apparel, Wire Crates and Gates: Save 50 percent on these pet accessories and more such as toys, beds and collars with PetPerks.

Sam’s Club

VIZIO 38-inch SmartCast Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Save $60, and pay only $119.88.

HP 15.6-inch HD Notebook: Pay only $499 for this high-powered laptop, and save $250.

ProForm Treadmill: Take $100 off, and pay only $399 for this treadmill, which includes a free iFit Link wearable.

Sears

Kenmore Washer and Dryer: On sale for 49 percent off both the washer and dryer, each only $274.99.

NordicTrack Treadmill: On sale for $599.99, a savings of $900.

Craftsman 14-Drawer Tool Chest: Save $500, and pay only $699.98.

Staples

HP 14-inch Intel Core i5 Laptop: Pay only $389.99 for a savings of $250 on this computer.

HP Envy Printer: Take 50 percent off, and pay only $99.99 for this all-in-one, wireless printer.

Lenovo Flex convertible with Intel Core i5 Processor: Pay only $499.99 for a savings of $250 on this convertible, touchscreen laptop.

Amazon Fire Tablet: Pay only $79.99 for a savings of $50 on this 8-inch e-reader.

Target

DJI Phantom 3 Drone: Save $100, and pay only $399.99.

Apple TV: Get 25 percent off all Apple TV models.

Samsung Curved Smart Ultra HD TV: Save $402, and pay only $697.99.

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: Pay zero money down for either phone model, and get a free $250 Target gift card. Restrictions apply.

Walmart

Samsung Galaxy S6 on Straight Talk Wireless: Save $150, and pay only $249.

iPad mini 2: Save $70, and pay only $199.

XBox One S Battlefield Bundle: Save $50, and pay only $249 for an XBox One S White console, including the video game Battlefield 1.

