H&M to open location in Primm in the spring

Swedish clothing retailer H&M will open a location at a Primm shopping center in the spring.

The retailer is accepting applications for about 20 people to staff its new location at Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, H&M spokesman Patrick Shaner said Tuesday.

The retailer has six locations in Nevada. The Fashion Outlets location will sell clothes for men, women and children 14 and younger. People interested in a job can apply at career.hm.com.

In November, the new location received a construction permit for $1.35 million worth of work to the site, according to Clark County records.

