Home Depot plans to hire about 600 people for Las Vegas Valley locations

Home Depot will hire about 600 employees for its Las Vegas Valley locations this spring, its busiest selling season.

The home improvement supplies retailer is hiring people to work in sales, as cashiers, in operations and in online order fulfillment, according to a statement Thursday. The number of jobs available varies by store.

People interested in applying can go to careers.homedepot.com. The jobs include permanent part-time work and seasonal positions at stores and distribution facilities.

Home Depot has 13 locations in the valley, according to its website.

